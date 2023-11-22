Conflux Trading 9.4% Lower This Week (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 22nd. One Conflux coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000408 BTC on exchanges. Conflux has a total market capitalization of $514.57 million and $30.54 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Conflux has traded down 9.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Conflux alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36,526.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.50 or 0.00184838 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $219.14 or 0.00600114 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00010962 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $162.68 or 0.00445496 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.66 or 0.00051090 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.67 or 0.00125069 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux Coin Profile

Conflux (CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 3,457,635,921 coins. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Conflux

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 3,457,511,061.5996957 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.15050534 USD and is down -5.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 126 active market(s) with $35,558,757.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Conflux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conflux and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.