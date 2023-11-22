Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Sold by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 34.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 29,496 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $5,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 1,212.2% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Copart by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Copart by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after buying an additional 3,707 shares during the period. National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Copart by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 286,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,998,000 after buying an additional 13,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,968,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,881,905,000 after acquiring an additional 270,867 shares during the period. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPRT stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.94. 368,277 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,037,145. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.29 and its 200-day moving average is $46.65. The company has a market cap of $48.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.11 and a beta of 1.19. Copart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.61 and a 52-week high of $51.53.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $987.90 million. Copart had a net margin of 33.14% and a return on equity of 22.45%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Argus assumed coverage on Copart in a report on Friday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Copart from $39.50 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Copart from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.40.

In other Copart news, Director Matt Blunt sold 49,435 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $2,131,142.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Copart news, Director Matt Blunt sold 49,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $2,131,142.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen Fisher sold 160,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $7,310,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

