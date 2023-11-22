Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Forecasted to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $3.62 Per Share

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Costco Wholesale in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 20th. William Blair analyst P. Blee anticipates that the retailer will post earnings per share of $3.62 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Costco Wholesale’s current full-year earnings is $15.71 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Costco Wholesale’s Q2 2024 earnings at $3.53 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.89 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $5.01 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $16.05 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. HSBC began coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $630.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $619.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $586.43.

COST opened at $584.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Costco Wholesale has a 1-year low of $447.90 and a 1-year high of $599.89. The company has a market capitalization of $258.69 billion, a PE ratio of 41.26, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $564.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $544.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The company had revenue of $78.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.81%.

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.09, for a total transaction of $1,132,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,385,479.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.75, for a total transaction of $2,509,875.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,015,333.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.09, for a total transaction of $1,132,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,412 shares in the company, valued at $14,385,479.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,265 shares of company stock worth $10,797,118 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Steph & Co. lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 74 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

