Covestor Ltd Has $176,000 Stock Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 12.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 848 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.6% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 7,491 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Tlwm raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tlwm now owns 3,416 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,709 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,187 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 963 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $234.00 to $256.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $311.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target (down previously from $276.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Monday, November 6th. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $253.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $258.00 to $243.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $258.45.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Down 1.1 %

PXD traded down $2.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $234.48. 371,532 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,358,865. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $236.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.14. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $177.26 and a 1 year high of $258.06.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $3.20 per share. This represents a $12.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.84. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 23.88%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Further Reading

