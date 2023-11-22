Covestor Ltd Raises Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,539 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of F. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,783,781,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the second quarter worth $26,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Ford Motor by 178.1% during the second quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. 52.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

F stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.37. The stock had a trading volume of 11,865,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,757,824. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.47. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $15.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.66, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $43.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.22%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on F. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.42.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

