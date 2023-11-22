Crane (NYSE:CR) is Mork Capital Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Mork Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. Crane accounts for about 1.7% of Mork Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Mork Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Crane were worth $2,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Crane by 111.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,413,999 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $102,875,000 after purchasing an additional 745,490 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Crane by 72.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 84,079 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,113,000 after acquiring an additional 35,410 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Crane by 653.6% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,778 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Crane by 394.3% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 92,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,697,000 after acquiring an additional 74,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Crane by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 324,216 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $22,738,000 after acquiring an additional 111,629 shares during the last quarter. 85.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Crane in a report on Thursday, September 28th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Crane from $92.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Crane in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. CJS Securities started coverage on shares of Crane in a research note on Monday, October 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Crane in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.43.

Shares of NYSE CR traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $107.67. The stock had a trading volume of 28,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,366. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.35. The firm has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49. Crane has a 1 year low of $67.28 and a 1 year high of $107.92.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $530.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.32 million. Crane had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Crane will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Crane’s payout ratio is currently 9.54%.

In other Crane news, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 27,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.13, for a total transaction of $2,893,913.51. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,051,174.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Aerospace & Electronics segment supplies critical components and systems, including original equipment and aftermarket parts, primarily for the commercial aerospace, and the military aerospace, defense, and space markets.

