CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp decreased its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,908,732 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 583,439 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $961,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. LifePro Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. 25 LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the first quarter worth $39,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 2,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $70.47 per share, with a total value of $140,940.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,796.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Stock Up 0.7 %

CVS Health stock opened at $68.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.98. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $64.41 and a twelve month high of $104.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $89.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.29 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 2.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th were given a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 36.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CVS. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on CVS Health from $93.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on CVS Health from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.59.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CVS Health

CVS Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.