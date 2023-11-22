CyberDragon Gold (GOLD) Price Down 2.5% This Week

CyberDragon Gold (GOLD) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 22nd. One CyberDragon Gold token can currently be bought for $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CyberDragon Gold has traded down 2.5% against the dollar. CyberDragon Gold has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion and approximately $30,459.27 worth of CyberDragon Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CyberDragon Gold Profile

CyberDragon Gold launched on August 23rd, 2021. CyberDragon Gold’s total supply is 73,818,480,973 tokens. The official website for CyberDragon Gold is game.binaryx.pro. CyberDragon Gold’s official Twitter account is @binary_x and its Facebook page is accessible here. CyberDragon Gold’s official message board is binary-x.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “BinaryX is a crypto game platform listed on Binance and Gate.io. Currently, BinaryX is running a game called CyberDragon which was developed from scratch (https://www.binaryx.pro/). BinaryX is a large on-chain online game platform on BNB Chain.

[Telegram](https://t.me/binaryxGlobal)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/bnx)[Medium](https://binary-x.medium.com/)

[Whitepaper](https://game.binaryx.pro/#/whitepaper)”

Buying and Selling CyberDragon Gold

