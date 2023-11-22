D.A. Davidson & CO. Buys 16,217 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 329,731 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,217 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $15,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RDVY. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 638.3% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 342.9% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers alerts:

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Trading Up 0.3 %

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.28. The stock had a trading volume of 62,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,118. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 52-week low of $41.98 and a 52-week high of $49.68. The company has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.54.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Dividend Announcement

About First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.2241 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.