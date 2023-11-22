D.A. Davidson & CO. Buys 5,326 Shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 759,295 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,326 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned about 1.00% of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF worth $18,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,715,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,611,000 after buying an additional 269,283 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 9.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,917,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,582,000 after acquiring an additional 170,939 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 138,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 82.6% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 14,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 183.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 49,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 32,268 shares during the period.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA CGGO traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.57. 57,417 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 571,417. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.23 and a 200 day moving average of $23.72. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $20.77 and a 1 year high of $24.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 0.99.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

