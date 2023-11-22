D.A. Davidson & CO. Grows Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,366 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $12,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1,505.1% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 41,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,633,000 after purchasing an additional 38,727 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 118,609 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,153,000 after purchasing an additional 18,540 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 79.4% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 827 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 118.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 310 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 69.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 72,874 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total transaction of $51,740.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 397,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,547.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GS traded up $1.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $336.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,370,797. The company has a market cap of $109.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $319.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $326.85. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $289.36 and a twelve month high of $389.44.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The investment management company reported $5.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.05. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 22.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.24%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. HSBC began coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $403.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $447.00 to $468.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $393.76.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

