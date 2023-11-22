D.A. Davidson & CO. Grows Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $9,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AIG. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 27,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 20.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 30,355 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Annandale Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 4,101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AIG. Argus upgraded American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on American International Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of American International Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of American International Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.07.

American International Group Stock Performance

American International Group stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.12. 206,609 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,992,736. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.82 and its 200-day moving average is $58.96. American International Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.66 and a 12-month high of $65.29.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. American International Group had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The company had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

Insider Transactions at American International Group

In other American International Group news, major shareholder International Group American sold 50,000,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $1,025,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 365,413,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,490,984,786. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Featured Articles

