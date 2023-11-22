D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $10.59 Million Holdings in First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:MISL)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:MISL – Free Report) by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 454,806 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 147,418 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned approximately 41.35% of First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $10,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter worth $385,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $436,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $399,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $647,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF by 67.9% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 190,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,434,000 after buying an additional 76,995 shares in the last quarter.

MISL traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.02. The company had a trading volume of 206 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,817. First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF has a twelve month low of $21.23 and a twelve month high of $24.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.73.

The First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF (MISL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx US Aerospace & Defense index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of 50 US companies involved in advanced and traditional aerospace and defense. MISL was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by First Trust.

