D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $11.49 Million Position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 611,318 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 19,336 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $11,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Ares Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ares Capital by 172.9% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,726 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ARCC. Citigroup increased their price target on Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $20.50 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.20.

NASDAQ:ARCC traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.81. The company had a trading volume of 512,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,053,821. The firm has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.01. Ares Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.95 and a fifty-two week high of $20.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The investment management company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $655.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.14 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 50.37% and a return on equity of 12.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.69%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.12%.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

