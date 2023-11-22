D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $11.92 Million Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,768 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned 0.05% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $11,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 17,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors now owns 7,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 103.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,590,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 2,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $104.40. The company had a trading volume of 303,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,339,710. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $101.74 and a 1-year high of $111.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $103.67 and its 200-day moving average is $105.84.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

