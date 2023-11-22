D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $18.60 Million Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 500,023 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,508 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $18,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.0% during the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 23,297 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.6% during the first quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,193 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.6% during the first quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,075 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 15,743 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 13,763 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. 61.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

VZ stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.47. 2,855,553 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,031,656. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.14 and a 52-week high of $42.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.61 and its 200 day moving average is $34.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $157.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.54, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.40.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The business had revenue of $33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were issued a $0.665 dividend. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.10%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 53.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Tigress Financial cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

