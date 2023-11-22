D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $19.48 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 130,177 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,438 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $19,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 276.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,980,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,663,000 after buying an additional 2,923,907 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 317,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,477,000 after purchasing an additional 69,368 shares in the last quarter. Brogan Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brogan Financial Inc. now owns 2,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,135,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $146.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 960,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,610,957. The company has a market cap of $41.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $141.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.49. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.34 and a fifty-two week high of $155.77.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

