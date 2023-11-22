D.A. Davidson & CO. Increases Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 92,809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,942 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $10,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VLO. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 21.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,163,000 after purchasing an additional 17,844 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Valero Energy by 12.5% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 60,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,735 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,253,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Valero Energy by 21.0% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the period. 77.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valero Energy Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:VLO traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $124.34. The stock had a trading volume of 409,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,980,301. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $104.18 and a twelve month high of $152.20. The company has a market capitalization of $42.33 billion, a PE ratio of 4.20, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.56.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $7.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.36 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $38.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.46 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 39.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 13.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VLO. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Valero Energy from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Valero Energy from $144.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.64.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

