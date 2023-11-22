D.A. Davidson & CO. Lowers Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lessened its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 890 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF worth $9,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,825,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 522.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 57,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,566,000 after buying an additional 48,388 shares during the period. Davidson Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $226,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 320,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,516,000 after acquiring an additional 13,567 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $1.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $251.13. 44,191 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 333,008. The company’s 50-day moving average is $233.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.47. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $167.66 and a 52-week high of $252.64. The firm has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.