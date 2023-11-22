D.A. Davidson & CO. Purchases 15,921 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 89,946 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,921 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $17,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Beacon Financial Planning Inc. now owns 15,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Newport Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Invst LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $217,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 14.2% during the second quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 2,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.2% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 48,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,602,000 after buying an additional 7,450 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VB traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $192.14. The company had a trading volume of 93,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,566. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $210.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $186.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.95. The stock has a market cap of $43.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

