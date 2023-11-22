D.A. Davidson & CO. Trims Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

D.A. Davidson & CO. cut its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,856 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,354 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $11,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ORCL. Elgethun Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Oracle by 8.5% during the second quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,213 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 1.8% in the second quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 195,700 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $23,306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 108.0% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 17,716 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 9,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,447,000. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Oracle from $121.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Oracle from $82.50 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Edward Jones raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.23.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In related news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $264,492.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,023.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Trading Down 0.0 %

ORCL traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.05. The company had a trading volume of 935,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,823,095. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.04. The stock has a market cap of $317.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.55, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.03. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $78.06 and a 52 week high of $127.54.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Oracle had a net margin of 18.40% and a negative return on equity of 3,631.39%. The firm had revenue of $12.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 47.62%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

