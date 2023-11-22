D.A. Davidson & CO. Trims Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

D.A. Davidson & CO. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,598 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $12,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of USMV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,161,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,027,000 after purchasing an additional 883,786 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 61,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,555,000 after buying an additional 4,134 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 69.6% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,490,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,290,000 after buying an additional 2,254,112 shares in the last quarter. EWA LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. EWA LLC now owns 103,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,725,000 after acquiring an additional 4,232 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS USMV traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $75.24. The stock had a trading volume of 7,877,874 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.25 and a 200-day moving average of $73.65. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45. The company has a market capitalization of $28.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.