DA Davidson Boosts Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Price Target to $192.00

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by investment analysts at DA Davidson from $191.00 to $192.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price target suggests a potential upside of 55.31% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on IPAR. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $170.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Inter Parfums in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.50.

Inter Parfums Trading Down 1.0 %

Inter Parfums stock opened at $123.62 on Wednesday. Inter Parfums has a 52 week low of $88.38 and a 52 week high of $161.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.83.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.39. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 12.22%. The firm had revenue of $368.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Inter Parfums will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inter Parfums

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in Inter Parfums in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Inter Parfums during the third quarter worth $55,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 112.8% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 137.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

