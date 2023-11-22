Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Trading Down 3.1%

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Free Report) was down 3.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.71 and last traded at $3.71. Approximately 225,050 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 1,602,431 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.83.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Dada Nexus from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. CLSA began coverage on Dada Nexus in a report on Friday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.60 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded Dada Nexus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $12.30 to $4.78 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Dada Nexus from $11.60 to $10.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.89.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.08.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kaizen Capital Partners Ltd raised its position in shares of Dada Nexus by 6.9% in the third quarter. Kaizen Capital Partners Ltd now owns 12,281,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,653,000 after buying an additional 788,425 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Dada Nexus by 1.0% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,489,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,329,000 after buying an additional 75,734 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Dada Nexus by 13.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,569,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,153,000 after purchasing an additional 300,956 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Dada Nexus by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,317,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,160,000 after purchasing an additional 33,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TT International Asset Management LTD increased its position in Dada Nexus by 95.8% during the second quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 1,792,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,515,000 after purchasing an additional 876,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.88% of the company’s stock.

Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People's Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owner.

