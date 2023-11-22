Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Position Raised by Wills Financial Group Inc.

Wills Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,530 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,957 shares during the quarter. Danaher comprises about 4.3% of Wills Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Wills Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $8,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Danaher by 100,144.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,184,308,095 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $284,233,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,126,676 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 96,490.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,287,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,180,839,000 after buying an additional 23,262,904 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,459,741 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,221,386,000 after acquiring an additional 559,056 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,057,164,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Danaher by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,680,633 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,843,352,000 after acquiring an additional 240,223 shares during the last quarter. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Danaher Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded up $3.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $221.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,274,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,939,169. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $216.54 and a 200-day moving average of $234.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.47, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.81. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $182.09 and a 12-month high of $281.54.

Danaher Announces Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.19. Danaher had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on DHR. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Danaher from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup cut their target price on Danaher from $265.92 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America upped their price target on Danaher from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.73.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

