Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 66.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,997,282 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,398,426 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.81% of Danaher worth $1,439,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Danaher by 68.9% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 125 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 344.8% in the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:DHR traded up $1.74 on Wednesday, reaching $219.60. The stock had a trading volume of 490,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,934,933. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $182.09 and a 12-month high of $281.54. The company has a market cap of $162.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $216.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.19. Danaher had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 8.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DHR. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Danaher from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.73.

Get Our Latest Report on Danaher

About Danaher

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.