Davis R M Inc. Grows Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Davis R M Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 21.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 839 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TYL. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $513,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,780,000 after buying an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 24,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 13.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Trading Down 0.2 %

TYL stock opened at $411.27 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $389.72 and its 200 day moving average is $393.13. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $301.69 and a 12-month high of $426.83. The stock has a market cap of $17.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.85, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TYL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $470.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $465.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $442.43.

Insider Transactions at Tyler Technologies

In related news, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.29, for a total transaction of $211,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,225.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 500 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.29, for a total transaction of $211,145.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $849,225.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.27, for a total value of $4,633,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 6,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,696,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,223 shares of company stock valued at $17,442,076 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tyler Technologies Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

