Davis R M Inc. Has $274,000 Stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Davis R M Inc. reduced its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 11.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Copart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Copart in the second quarter worth $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Copart in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Copart during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management grew its position in shares of Copart by 92.1% in the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Copart Stock Down 0.4 %
Copart stock opened at $50.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $48.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.11 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.65. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.61 and a 52 week high of $51.53.
Insider Activity at Copart
In other news, Director Stephen Fisher sold 160,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $7,310,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Matt Blunt sold 49,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $2,131,142.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen Fisher sold 160,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $7,310,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have issued reports on CPRT shares. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Copart in a report on Friday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Copart from $39.50 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Copart from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Copart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.40.
Copart Company Profile
Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.
