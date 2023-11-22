Davis R M Inc. Has $274,000 Stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Davis R M Inc. reduced its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 11.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Copart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Copart in the second quarter worth $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Copart in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Copart during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management grew its position in shares of Copart by 92.1% in the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Copart Stock Down 0.4 %

Copart stock opened at $50.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $48.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.11 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.65. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.61 and a 52 week high of $51.53.

Insider Activity at Copart

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Copart had a return on equity of 22.45% and a net margin of 33.14%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $987.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Stephen Fisher sold 160,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $7,310,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Matt Blunt sold 49,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $2,131,142.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen Fisher sold 160,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $7,310,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on CPRT shares. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Copart in a report on Friday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Copart from $39.50 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Copart from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Copart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.40.

Copart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

