Davis R M Inc. Has $390,000 Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Davis R M Inc. lessened its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,443 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 24.9% during the second quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 13,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 2,781 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 15,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 13.2% in the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 22,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 2,598 shares during the period. Robinson Value Management Ltd. raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.0% in the second quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 59,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oarsman Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 20.4% during the second quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 34,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 5,866 shares during the period. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Insider Activity at Wells Fargo & Company

In other news, Director Richard K. Davis acquired 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.22 per share, for a total transaction of $144,270.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,244 shares in the company, valued at $174,937.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Shares of WFC stock opened at $42.61 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.81. The stock has a market cap of $154.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.17. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $35.25 and a 52-week high of $48.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.15. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 17.06%. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on WFC. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.31.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.