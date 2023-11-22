Davis R M Inc. Has $390,000 Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Davis R M Inc. lessened its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,443 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 24.9% during the second quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 13,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 2,781 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 15,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 13.2% in the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 22,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 2,598 shares during the period. Robinson Value Management Ltd. raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.0% in the second quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 59,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oarsman Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 20.4% during the second quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 34,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 5,866 shares during the period. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity at Wells Fargo & Company
In other news, Director Richard K. Davis acquired 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.22 per share, for a total transaction of $144,270.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,244 shares in the company, valued at $174,937.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance
Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.15. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 17.06%. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.
Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.24%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms recently commented on WFC. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.31.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Wells Fargo & Company
Wells Fargo & Company Profile
Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Wells Fargo & Company
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Medtronic: oversold, overextended high yield reversal in play
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- Is Lowe’s still a better buy than Home Depot?
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Renovating returns: Lowe’s earnings and the DIY dilemma
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.