Davis R M Inc. Reduces Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Davis R M Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 108,780.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 756,943,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,252,090,000 after purchasing an additional 756,247,802 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 111,825,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,444,245,000 after purchasing an additional 24,789,396 shares during the period. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 14,288.8% in the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 19,395,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,492,000 after acquiring an additional 19,260,727 shares in the last quarter. Trustees of Dartmouth College bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $239,338,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 2,319.5% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,413,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,202,000 after buying an additional 1,354,965 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of VTV stock opened at $141.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $98.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $130.89 and a 52-week high of $147.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.30.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

