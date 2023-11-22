Davis R M Inc. Sells 369 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Davis R M Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 369 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 22.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,667,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $356,926,000 after buying an additional 1,422,432 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the second quarter valued at $3,033,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 577,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,874,000 after purchasing an additional 41,784 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the second quarter worth about $446,000.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ VMBS opened at $44.46 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $42.06 and a 52 week high of $47.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.88.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.136 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

