Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.80 EPS

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $8.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.46 by $0.80, RTT News reports. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 46.15% and a net margin of 16.36%. The firm had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of DE stock opened at $382.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $345.55 and a 12-month high of $450.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $381.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $394.37. The company has a market capitalization of $110.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.07.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 15.96%.

Insider Activity at Deere & Company

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Deere & Company

In other Deere & Company news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total transaction of $2,302,820.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,022,219.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 6,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,579,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Deere & Company by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1.0% during the second quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A now owns 3,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DE has been the topic of several research reports. HSBC began coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $486.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $422.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $467.00 to $458.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $530.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Deere & Company from $560.00 to $551.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $447.93.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

