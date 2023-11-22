Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Magellan Asset Management Ltd

Magellan Asset Management Ltd lowered its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 30.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Deuterium Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the second quarter valued at about $232,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 40.9% in the second quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 110,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,646,000 after buying an additional 32,000 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 44,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,909,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 455,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $184,462,000 after acquiring an additional 5,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Western Trust Bank now owns 776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Deere & Company from $398.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $383.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $530.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Deere & Company from $560.00 to $551.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $400.00 price target (down from $530.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $447.93.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

DE traded down $25.93 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $356.72. The stock had a trading volume of 2,278,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,561,158. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $381.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $394.37. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $345.55 and a twelve month high of $450.00.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.46 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 46.15%. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 33.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 15.96%.

Insider Activity

In other Deere & Company news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total transaction of $2,302,820.87. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,022,219.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.