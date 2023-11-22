DG Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE)

DG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 39,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,000. Madison Square Garden Entertainment accounts for 0.5% of DG Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSGE. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 46.1% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 40.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 3,687.0% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. 70.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Entertainment Co. Sphere sold 8,221,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.20, for a total value of $256,501,065.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 18.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MSGE traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.04. The company had a trading volume of 87,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,238. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a twelve month low of $27.55 and a twelve month high of $40.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.79, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.06.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MSGE shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Madison Square Garden Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.83.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in live entertainment business. The company produces, presents, and hosts live entertainment events, including concerts, sports events, and other live events, such as family shows, performing arts events, and special events. Its operations include a collection of venues, the entertainment and sports bookings business, and the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes production.

