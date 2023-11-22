DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.40 EPS

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.40, MarketWatch Earnings reports. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 40.52% and a net margin of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. DICK’S Sporting Goods updated its FY24 guidance to $12.00-$12.60 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:DKS opened at $121.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $109.72 and its 200-day moving average is $123.94. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a twelve month low of $100.98 and a twelve month high of $152.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

In related news, Director William J. Colombo purchased 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $110.00 per share, with a total value of $242,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 170,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,721,120. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director William J. Colombo purchased 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $110.00 per share, with a total value of $242,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 170,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,721,120. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sandeep Mathrani purchased 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $113.54 per share, with a total value of $147,602.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $754,700.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vestcor Inc bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter valued at $190,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Ossiam bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 45,750.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 917 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DKS shares. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial started coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $134.00 price target for the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $141.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.58.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

