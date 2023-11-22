Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS) Hits New 1-Year Low at $8.17

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.17 and last traded at $8.25, with a volume of 20454394 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.37.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Trading Up 5.7 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.24.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOXS. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 77.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD. bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the second quarter valued at about $296,000. IMC Chicago LLC raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 40.9% in the second quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 134,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 39,111 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the second quarter valued at about $355,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the second quarter valued at about $12,780,000.

About Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x shares seek daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (Semiconductor Index). The Semiconductor Index measures the performance of the semiconductor subsector of the United States equity market.

