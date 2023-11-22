Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL) Sets New 1-Year High at $61.19

Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECLGet Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $61.19 and last traded at $60.27, with a volume of 674920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.92.

Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 3.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.19 and its 200 day moving average is $48.53.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECL. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,915,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 152.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 118,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,292,000 after purchasing an additional 71,587 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares during the 4th quarter worth $1,487,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares in the fourth quarter worth $1,482,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 12.9% in the third quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 41,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 4,805 shares in the last quarter.

About Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares

The Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (TECL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Technology Select Sector index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index of US large-cap technology companies. TECL was launched on Dec 17, 2008 and is managed by Direxion.

