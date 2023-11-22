Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL) Shares Sold by Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL – Free Report) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 651 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TECL. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $16,915,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 119.5% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 90,589 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 152.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 118,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,292,000 after acquiring an additional 71,587 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $1,487,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 13,310.5% in the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 26,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 26,621 shares during the period.

Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:TECL traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.36. 2,413,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,994,067. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 3.54. Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares has a twelve month low of $20.15 and a twelve month high of $61.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.69.

Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares Profile

The Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (TECL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Technology Select Sector index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index of US large-cap technology companies. TECL was launched on Dec 17, 2008 and is managed by Direxion.

