Dora Factory (new) Price Hits $0.0317 on Top Exchanges (DORA)

Dora Factory (new) (DORA) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 22nd. Over the last week, Dora Factory (new) has traded up 11.1% against the US dollar. Dora Factory (new) has a total market cap of $303.92 million and approximately $296,102.45 worth of Dora Factory (new) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dora Factory (new) token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0317 or 0.00000087 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000947 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Dora Factory (new) Token Profile

Dora Factory (new)’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,583,587,250 tokens. The official website for Dora Factory (new) is dorafactory.org. Dora Factory (new)’s official Twitter account is @dorafactory. Dora Factory (new)’s official message board is dorafactory.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Dora Factory (new)

According to CryptoCompare, “Dora Factory (DORA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Dora Factory has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 9,583,587,250 in circulation. The last known price of Dora Factory is 0.0316761 USD and is down -0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $265,540.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dorafactory.org/.”

