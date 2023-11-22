DouYu International (DOYU) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 23rd.

DouYu International Trading Down 5.9 %

NASDAQ DOYU opened at $0.91 on Wednesday. DouYu International has a 12 month low of $0.81 and a 12 month high of $2.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.01. The stock has a market cap of $289.40 million, a P/E ratio of 30.18 and a beta of 1.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DouYu International

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in DouYu International in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DouYu International in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in DouYu International during the first quarter worth $27,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in DouYu International by 147.1% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 15,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in DouYu International by 205.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 43,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 29,113 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.96% of the company’s stock.

DouYu International Company Profile

DouYu International Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

