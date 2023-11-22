Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) Shares Gap Down to $22.50

Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.50, but opened at $21.90. Dril-Quip shares last traded at $22.25, with a volume of 33,145 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DRQ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Dril-Quip from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dril-Quip in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Dril-Quip Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $769.05 million, a PE ratio of -441.80 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.45.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.23). Dril-Quip had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a negative return on equity of 0.51%. The business had revenue of $117.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dril-Quip

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRQ. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dril-Quip during the first quarter worth about $37,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 172.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,034 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Dril-Quip by 175.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dril-Quip in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 124.7% during the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,428 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 7,213 shares during the period.

Dril-Quip Company Profile

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services engineered drilling and production equipment for for both offshore and onshore applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, diverters, and safety valves.

