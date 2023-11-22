Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Acquired by Element Capital Management LLC

Element Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 103,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,364 shares during the period. Element Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $9,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 200.0% in the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DUK traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $90.13. 602,088 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,060,677. The firm has a market cap of $69.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.45. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $83.06 and a twelve month high of $106.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.81.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 4.47%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 261.15%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DUK shares. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.55.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

