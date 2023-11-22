Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Acquired by FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc.

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,326,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 0.8% in the first quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 13,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 11,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in Duke Energy by 6.8% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Duke Energy by 0.6% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 19,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.55.

Shares of Duke Energy stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $90.22. 343,616 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,059,304. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $83.06 and a twelve month high of $106.43. The company has a market cap of $69.53 billion, a PE ratio of 57.25, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.81.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 4.47%. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 261.15%.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

