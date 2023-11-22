DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Sold by Sasco Capital Inc. CT

Sasco Capital Inc. CT reduced its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 393,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,660 shares during the quarter. DuPont de Nemours makes up 3.3% of Sasco Capital Inc. CT’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Sasco Capital Inc. CT’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $28,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DD. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. United Bank lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 7.6% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 11,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 0.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 94,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,964,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter valued at approximately $821,000. 76.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of DD traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.48. 604,388 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,973,172. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.24. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.80 and a twelve month high of $78.74. The stock has a market cap of $30.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 37.49% and a return on equity of 6.18%. DuPont de Nemours’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 50,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.42, for a total transaction of $3,920,006.86. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,455,762.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DD. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

