dYdX (DYDX) Price Down 14.9% This Week

dYdX (DYDX) traded up 8.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 22nd. Over the last seven days, dYdX has traded down 14.9% against the US dollar. dYdX has a market cap of $617.70 million and $559.17 million worth of dYdX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One dYdX token can now be purchased for approximately $3.36 or 0.00009185 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

dYdX Profile

dYdX was first traded on August 3rd, 2021. dYdX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 183,765,523 tokens. The official website for dYdX is www.dydx.foundation. The Reddit community for dYdX is https://reddit.com/r/dydxprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. dYdX’s official Twitter account is @dydxfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. dYdX’s official message board is dydx.forum.

dYdX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dYdX (DYDX) is a decentralized trading platform built on Ethereum. It allows users to trade a range of crypto assets, including perpetual futures contracts and options, with up to 25x leverage. The platform was created by a team of experienced traders and blockchain developers led by Antonio Juliano. dYdX aims to provide a decentralized, non-custodial trading experience with low fees and high liquidity. The DYDX token is used for governance and fee discounts on the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dYdX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade dYdX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase dYdX using one of the exchanges listed above.

