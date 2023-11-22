Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. Buys 60,000 Shares of Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ)

Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Free Report) by 22.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 330,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the quarter. Kanzhun makes up approximately 1.4% of Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. owned 0.09% of Kanzhun worth $4,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BZ. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Kanzhun by 7.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,099,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,463,000 after buying an additional 76,559 shares in the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. purchased a new stake in Kanzhun during the second quarter worth approximately $3,311,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Kanzhun by 20.4% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 572,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,614,000 after purchasing an additional 97,164 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Kanzhun by 19.4% in the second quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,336,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,170,000 after purchasing an additional 379,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Kanzhun during the second quarter worth approximately $81,000. 60.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BZ stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.28. 1,960,653 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,876,906. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.70. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.47 and a beta of 0.42. Kanzhun Limited has a 1 year low of $13.13 and a 1 year high of $26.26.

Kanzhun ( NASDAQ:BZ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $205.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.33 million. Kanzhun had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 10.28%. As a group, analysts predict that Kanzhun Limited will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut Kanzhun from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $23.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Kanzhun from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Kanzhun from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Kanzhun from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.33.

Kanzhun Limited engages in the provision of online recruitment solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment solutions through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations.

