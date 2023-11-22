Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in a research note on Friday, September 15th.

Dynagas LNG Partners Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of DLNG opened at $2.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market cap of $95.42 million, a P/E ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.51. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 1 year low of $2.08 and a 1 year high of $3.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.66.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 15th. The shipping company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $37.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.68 million. Dynagas LNG Partners had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 30.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Dynagas LNG Partners will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dynagas LNG Partners

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DLNG. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in Dynagas LNG Partners by 104.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 25,214 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 12,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Dynagas LNG Partners in the first quarter valued at about $159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.57% of the company’s stock.

Dynagas LNG Partners Company Profile

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. Its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,100 cubic meters. Dynagas GP LLC serves as the general partner of Dynagas LNG Partners LP.

