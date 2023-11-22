E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 2,120 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,167 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Incyte were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INCY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 41.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 442,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,562,000 after purchasing an additional 128,951 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Incyte by 9,866.7% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,197 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 3,522 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 67.1% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 33,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 13,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 226,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,197,000 after acquiring an additional 32,764 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INCY. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Incyte from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Incyte from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Incyte from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $98.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.94.

Incyte stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,748,161. The company has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.16, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.99. Incyte Co. has a 12-month low of $50.27 and a 12-month high of $86.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 3.91.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.91. The company had revenue of $919.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.32 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 11.78%. Sell-side analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), for the treatment of adults with intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab), for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

