E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 621 shares during the quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BMRN. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 395.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Down 0.4 %

BMRN traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.72. 80,632 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,375,204. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a PE ratio of 114.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.82. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a one year low of $76.02 and a one year high of $117.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BMRN shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.77.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

