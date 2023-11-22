E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Buys 1,655 Shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Free Report) by 19.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,387 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares during the quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in PTC Therapeutics were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 115.1% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 92.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000.

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PTCT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Raymond James downgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $70.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $35.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Alethia Young sold 11,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.86, for a total value of $465,006.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,067 shares in the company, valued at $361,410.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PTC Therapeutics Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PTCT traded up $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.10. The stock had a trading volume of 56,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 956,011. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.69. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $17.53 and a one year high of $59.84.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.91). The business had revenue of $196.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.53) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.